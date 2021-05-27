Arsenal could beat Juventus to highly rated Ligue 1 midfielder

Juventus run the risk of missing out on the signing of Houssem Aouar as Arsenal prepare to return for him.

The Gunners have been his long-term admirers just as Juve have been and both teams looked to sign him in the last summer transfer window.

The Gunners went closest after having bids for his signature rejected by Lyon and they had to turn their attention towards signing Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.

Partey has been in fine form for the Gunners in his first season at the club, but he might be getting a new midfield partner soon.

A report in England via Calciomercato says Mikel Arteta will ask the Gunners to sign him again when the transfer window reopens.

The Gunners have had an underwhelming campaign and they won’t play in Europe next season.

This could affect their transfer business and could play to the advantage of Juventus in the race for his signature.

Juve will bolster their squad when the transfer window reopens as they seek to bring back the Serie A title they lost to Inter Milan this season.

Aouar has remained open to a move away from France and Lyon will feel this is the best time to cash in on him as his current deal keeps running down.