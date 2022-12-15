Arsenal could beat Juventus to quality midfielder

Arsenal and Juventus have recently battled for the same players, but the Bianconeri almost always win after landing the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Dusan Vlahovic ahead of the London club.

Reports continue to link Arsenal with a move for both players and now another name is on the radar of both clubs as they look to bolster their groups.

A report on Football Italia reveals the Gunners are speaking with the entourage of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is one of Juventus’ main targets.

The Bianconeri have had him on their radar for a long time now as they seek to continue signing the best Serie A players, but Lazio does not want to sell.

Arsenal’s interest means they risk missing out on him because the Biancocelesti will prefer to sell him to a suitor outside of Serie A.

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic has been one of the finest midfielders in Europe over the last few seasons and we deserve to have him in our squad.

However, Lazio will not make things easy for us and we must convince him with a better offer for him to ignore Arsenal’s interest and join us instead.

If we succeed in convincing him that Serie A and Turin is the best place for him, then Lazio will be forced to do a deal with us.