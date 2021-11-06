Arsenal could make an €80m decision that would cost Juventus a target

Dusan Vlahovic is arguably the most sought-after striker in Serie A at the moment.

The Serbian is only a few months away from eventually leaving Fiorentina and Juventus wants to add him to their squad.

However, the competition for his signature is fierce and an English club could beat them to his signature.

Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia claims Arsenal has made him their priority signing for the January transfer window.

The Gunners need a new top striker and the report says they are prepared to pay €80m for his signature.

However, the player’s camp is unconvinced about the English club’s proposal and remain open to other offers.

Juve FC say

This should make Juve serious about their bid to sign the striker because he is one player the Bianconeri cannot miss out on.

Vlahovic has done better than Moise Kean and Alvaro Morata so far and he could become the striker that fires the Bianconeri into their next phase of success.

Signing him in the January transfer window for a big fee is unlikely, but it could become too risky to wait until the summer.

Arsenal isn’t the only other club looking to sign him. Even if their proposal doesn’t excite him, another top club might make him a more impressive offer in the winter transfer window and secure his signature.