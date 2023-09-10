Juventus made considerable efforts to offload Dusan Vlahovic in the last transfer window but ultimately failed in their attempts to sell the Serbian striker. Despite this, Vlahovic remains a key player for the club.

However, Juventus has signalled to other clubs that he is available for transfer, and potential suitors are closely monitoring his performance this season.

Arsenal has maintained a longstanding interest in Vlahovic’s signature, even attempting to sign him when he was with Fiorentina. Their pursuit fell through, and the Gunners subsequently moved on when he chose to join Juventus.

Nevertheless, it appears that Arsenal still holds an interest in acquiring Vlahovic, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb. The report suggests that Arsenal is in need of a striker and may look to sign one in the January transfer window, with Vlahovic firmly on their target list.

Juventus would be open to cashing in on him if Arsenal can provide a suitable offer for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has started this season strongly, but if we can sell him for a good fee, we have to take it.

The striker is still young and will offer us a lot in the long term, but a more experienced striker will be better to add to our group if we wish to end our trophy drought sooner.