Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares has reportedly attracted strong interest from Juventus following a series of promising displays for Lazio during his loan spell in Serie A. The Portuguese defender moved to Rome in search of regular playing time after struggling for minutes at Arsenal, and although injuries have hampered his season, his performances have been compelling enough to spark attention from top clubs.

At Lazio, Tavares has managed to gain some prominence, contributing positively when available and demonstrating attributes that appeal to clubs seeking reinforcement at left-back. Despite his current spell on the sidelines due to injury, Juventus are said to be impressed with his output and remains keen on securing his services permanently.

Premier League sides Brighton and Nottingham Forest are also reported to be monitoring his situation closely, but Juventus appear poised to take the lead in the pursuit. According to Just Arsenal, Arsenal’s continued interest in Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic could serve as a catalyst for a potential player-plus-cash deal between the two clubs.

With Arsenal in need of a proven striker and Vlahovic seemingly approaching the end of his time in Turin, the Gunners may be prepared to include Tavares as part of a package deal to take the Serbian international to the Emirates. Such a swap would require negotiation on both valuation and personal terms, as both players would need to agree to terms with their prospective new clubs.

Although the deal is complex and far from guaranteed, the mutual needs of Arsenal and Juventus offer a framework for possible cooperation. Tavares has shown comfort in Serie A and could prove a sensible acquisition for Juventus, while Vlahovic, who appears likely to depart, represents a viable solution to Arsenal’s long-standing need for a clinical striker.

As discussions develop, both clubs now have a strong incentive to find common ground, and a move involving both players may benefit all parties if terms can be agreed.