Juventus is set to miss out on Riccardo Calafiori after he gave the green light to complete his transfer to Arsenal.

The defender has been on Juventus’ radar since the start of this year after his fine form for Bologna, but Arsenal has stolen a march on the Bianconeri to sign him.

However, his arrival in London could help Juventus sign one of their targets. The Bianconeri are also interested in signing Jakub Kiwior from the Gunners.

Arsenal previously was unwilling to listen to offers for Kiwior, who has been a key player for them in 2024.

However, the arrival of Calafiori means Arsenal now has three left-footed centre backs, and the Gunners might be open to Kiwior’s departure.

Il Bianconero reveals Juve will make another attempt to sign the Polish defender, whom Thiago Motta knows well.

They worked together at Spezia, and Motta wants to work with the defender again at Juve.

Juve FC Says

Kiwior has been in fine form this year, and the Poland star will do a good job for us.

We will never know how well Calafiori will fit into our team, but Kiwior can also do a good job and has demonstrated that at Arsenal this year.