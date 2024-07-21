Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior is reportedly keen to join either Juventus or their arch-rivals Inter.

The 24-year-old made his bones in Serie A during his time at Spezia. This earned him a transfer to Arsenal in January 2023.

However, the Pole hasn’t been able to carve himself a starting role at the Emirates Stadium, with Mikel Arteta relying on the golden defensive partnership of Gabriel and William Saliba.

And with Riccardo Calafiori likely to join the Gunners, Kiwior is set to be pushed further down in the pecking order.

Therefore, the Tychy native is apparently heading towards the exit door, and could well return to the Italian peninsula where he still has several admirers.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Kiwior is Inter’s first option to bolster the backline after missing out on Juan Cabal.

The Nerazzurri are searching the market for a left-footed defender, and the Arsenal man fits the bill.

Nevertheless, Juventus are also keeping tabs on the Poland international who played under Thiago Motta’s guidance during his time at Spezia.

Moreover, the pink newspaper reveals that Kiwior has already rejected a transfer to Bologna who need a replacement for Calafiori.

Even though the Emilians will participate in the Champions League next season, the Pole is apparently hoping to join a more prestigious club, so he’s willing to wait for a proposal from either Inter or Juventus.

Kiwior is tied to the North London giants with a contract valid until June 2028.