Juventus are exploring the market in search of Alex Sandro’s replacement, and have reportedly set their sights on Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior.

The Brazilian veteran bid the club’s supporters emotional farewell in the last match of the season. His contract will expire today, so he’ll officially be a free agent from tomorrow.

According to IlBianconero, the Serie A giants are looking to sign a new player who can fill the gap.

It appears that the Old Lady is searching for a left-footed defender capable of playing either at left-back or centre-back.

At the moment, Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori remains the dream, as Thiago Motta would love to reunite with his pupil.

However, it remains to be seen if the Bianconeri will be able to strike a deal with the Emilians for the 22-year-old, especially with his price soaring following his impressive Euro 2024 outings.

Therefore, Juventus have added Kiwior to the shortlist as an alternative choice.

The 24-year-old rose to prominence during his time in Spezia, and was even linked with a move to Turin back then.

But eventually, it was Arsenal who won the race for his services, bringing him to North London in January.

The Poland international has been serving as a backup in Mikel Arteta’s court, either at centre-back or left-back.

So as the source tells it, the Gunners do not consider him off the market, as they’ll be willing to listen to offers.

The Tychy native made 30 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions, contributing with a goal and three assists. His contract with Arsenal runs until June 2028.