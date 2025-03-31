LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between Arsenal FC and PSV at Emirates Stadium on March 12, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly turned their attention to Viktor Gyokeres, so Dusan Vlahovic is no longer considered a priority.

The Gunners have been monitoring the Serbian striker since his time at Fiorentina, but he opted to join the Bianconeri in January 2022 on a deal worth over 80 million euros.

However, the 25-year-old hasn’t quite justified his hefty price tag, nor his lucrative salary which reached 12 million euros per season.

Hence, with one year remaining on his contract and diminishing chances of securing an agreement over a renewal, Juventus would like to cash in on their bomber next summer. They’re even willing to accept relatively low figures as they find themselves in a tough spot.

In recent weeks, Arsenal have been suggested as a potential destination for the underperforming attacker. The Gunners will be desperate to sign a new centre-forward, as Mikel Arteta has been forced to do without a genuine marksman for the majority of the season, especially with Gabriel Jesus enduring another injury-riddled campaign.

But according to The Athletic via TuttoJuve, the North Londoners have decided to join the race for Gyokeres who has been scoring for fun this season. The Sporting CP bomber has thus far bagged 42 goals in as many appearances for the club.

So with Arsenal prioritising the Sweden international, they might decide to abandon the pursuit of Vlahovic.

However, it should be noted that Gyokeres has already attracted a plethora of top European suitors, including Manchester United who would like to reunite him with Ruben Amorim.

Hence, securing the signature of the 26-year-old is anything but certain for Arteta’s side. So it would be interesting to see if they would resort to Vlahovic in case they end up missing out on the free-scoring Swede.

In the meantime, the Serbia international is looking to get his career back on track, aided by the arrival of a new ally in the shape of Igor Tudor.