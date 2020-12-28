Arsenal drops out of the race for Juventus target

Arsenal has reportedly dropped their interest in Houssem Aouar giving Juventus one less competitor to worry about.

The Frenchman has been a Juventus target for some time now with the Bianconeri battling Arsenal and Real Madrid for his signature.

The Gunners were so keen to sign him in the last transfer window that they actually tabled a couple of bids.

They never met Lyon’s asking price, and the Frenchmen stopped the sale of their players before the transfer window closed.

Arsenal turned to Thomas Partey, but they remained interested in the 22-year-old.

The Gunners have now turned their attention to other midfield targets, according to Calciomercato.

The report says in the last couple of weeks, they have considered moves for the likes of Christian Eriksen of Inter Milan and Julian Brandt of Borussia Dortmund.

Eriksen is unlikely to make that move, but Brandt is struggling to play for Dortmund and he might consider the offer.

Arsenal dropping out of the race leaves Juve with a better chance of winning the race for the midfielder.

It remains unclear if the move would happen next month, but a summer transfer is probably the best way to go for all parties involved.