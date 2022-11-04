Arsenal and Juventus are two clubs trailing the Ukrainian wonderkid Mykhailo Mudryk.

The youngster has been in superb form for Shakhtar Donetsk this season and the Ukrainians have done well to keep him in their squad.

However, it is only a matter of time before he eventually leaves them to join a bigger club.

Arsenal is leading the Premier League table and they are looking to bolster their squad in the next transfer window.

A report from England via Calciomercato reveals the London club considers him one player they need.

They could make a January move for him, a reality that will force Juve to turn their attention to other targets.

Juve FC Says

Mudryk is a top talent and many European sides will jump at the chance to add him to their squad.

If we see him as a player that fits our system and will deliver on our books, then we need to act fast to add him to our squad.

That means we must be prepared to make a big-money offer for his signature in the next transfer window like we did to sign Dusan Vlahovic.

However, Federico Cherubini might not be convinced about the youngster considering he has not played in a top European league yet.