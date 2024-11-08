Arsenal has been encouraged to pursue Paul Pogba after Juventus made it clear that the French midfielder is no longer part of their future plans. Pogba, who has been sidelined since the start of last season due to a doping ban, is now set to return to action after his suspension was reduced from four years to 18 months. With his ban expiring in March 2024, Pogba will be eligible to play again, and Juventus has informed the player that he must seek a new club in January. This development has sparked rumours regarding his potential move to a new club, with Arsenal reportedly considering the option.

Given that the World Cup winner has not played since 2022, questions remain about his fitness and match readiness. Despite this, former French international Emmanuel Petit believes that Arsenal should consider adding Pogba to their squad. Petit sees Pogba as a player who could bring both quality and passion to Arsenal’s midfield, which has been an area of focus for Mikel Arteta in recent seasons. With his physicality, vision, and experience at the highest level, Pogba could be a good fit for the Gunners.

“Honestly, Arsenal should take a punt by signing Paul Pogba,” Petit said, as quoted by Tuttosport. “He will give everything on the pitch. It will take a few weeks for him to get fully fit, but he will be so eager to clear his name.” Petit’s comments suggest that Pogba’s determination to prove himself could make him a valuable asset to Arsenal, despite the potential challenges of regaining full fitness.

Pogba’s potential arrival at Arsenal would provide Arteta with a player who has proven pedigree, having won numerous titles with Juventus, Manchester United, and the French national team. While there is no indication yet that Arsenal will make a move for Pogba, Petit’s advice suggests the midfielder could be a low-risk, high-reward option for the Gunners in January. Given Arsenal’s ongoing ambition to improve their squad, this could be an opportunity worth considering.