Arsenal expected to make offer for Juventus target in the coming days

Calciomercato has linked Juventus with a move for the “African Henry” Abdallah Sima, but Todofichajes is reporting that Arsenal is looking to sign him next month.

The Gunners have struggled for form and goals in recent weeks and the next transfer window offers them the chance to change things player-wise.

They will look to add goals to their team before the window closes, and with 13 goals in 18 games Sima has emerged as a target for them.

The attacker, who has the impressive ability to cut in from the wing to score, currently plays for Slavia Prague, but his fine form will not keep him with them for long.

At 19, he will represent a fine investment for any team that will sign him at the end of this saga.

Juventus has had to rely on Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata for most of their goals this season and another goal scorer will be of immense value to them.

His age also means that he can be groomed to take over from Ronaldo when the ageing Portuguese star can no longer put in the fine performances he is delivering now.