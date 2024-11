Kiwior, previously of Spezia, has struggled for regular game time at Arsenal since joining the club. Despite his talent, the Gunners’ depth in defence has limited his appearances, making him a potential candidate for a loan move to gain more minutes. Juventus has long admired the 24-year-old for his adaptability and knowledge of Italian football, which would allow him to slot seamlessly into their defensive setup.

Arsenal have traditionally been reluctant to part with their players mid-season, especially as they remain strong contenders for the Premier League title. Mikel Arteta values ​​squad depth and has been cautious about offloading players during critical parts of the campaign. However, Tuttojuve reports that Arteta has given his approval for Kiwior to leave on loan, with the expectation that Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu will return to full fitness soon, reducing the need for the young defender’s presence in the squad.

For Juventus, Kiwior represents an excellent option to shore up their defence during the second half of the season. His familiarity with Serie A and proven performances at Spezia mean he could hit the ground running in Turin. With injuries and inconsistencies plaguing Juve’s backline, the Polish international could provide much-needed solidity and versatility.

This potential loan move aligns well with Juve’s strategy of securing short-term solutions while planning for the future. If the deal materialises, it could be a win-win for both clubs and Kiwior himself.