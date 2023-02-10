Arsenal has already made an offer for Juventus star

Manuel Locatelli is a very popular midfielder with a number of clubs, so much so that Arsenal is not taking any chances and has already put in a bid to secure the player, reports CalcioMercato.

The 25-year-old has been on loan at Juventus since 2021 and if the club wants to keep the player around, they will need to sign him for 32 million Euros, though there have been some reports that this has already been activated.

Arsenal has previously been linked with Locatelli, in fact, when Juve signed him on loan the Gunners were in the mix for his signature at that time.

The English Premier League leaders have the money to lure Locatelli to North London and it may well be the case that Juve decides to flip him for a quick profit considering their perilous financial situation.

There is also the high risk that the Bianconeri could miss out on Champions League football next season and that could have repercussions in regard to the players staying at the club, including Locatelli.

Obviously, if Juve wins the Europa League then they will qualify for Europe’s primary competition and that would give Juve breathing space. A lot will depend on how this season concludes and what situation Juventus is in at that stage.