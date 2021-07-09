‘Arsenal have a smart strategy with Locatelli’ – Romano insists they remain in the hunt to beat Juventus to signing

Fabrizio Romano insists that Arsenal remain in the hunt to sign Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo this summer, but are being patient with the midfielder keen on Juventus.

The 23 year-old is currently enjoying his time at Euro 2020 where his side are into the final, where they will take on England come Sunday.

Locatelli has lost his first-team place since Marco Verratti made his return to fitness, but was amongst their better players when selected, although Verratti has shown his worth since returning to the starting line-up also.

When he returns to his club however, he appears likely to be on the move. Arsenal are already believed to have made an offer to sign him, while Juventus are strongly linked with his signature also.

The Old Lady are expected to try their hand at striking a deal with the Neroverdi, although we are believed to be working on our finances as we look to bolster our squad, and while Arsenal are believed to be set to announce the signing of Albert Sambi Lokonga, Fabrizio Romano insists that they are still pursuing the Italian.

“I can confirm that Arsenal want Locatelli, they consider him a perfect player for Arsenal and the Premier League. But at the moment Arsenal have a smart strategy with Locatelli, the only one they can have in this situation,” Romano told the Don Robbie Podcast.

“So they are waiting to see what happens with Juventus, because the player’s priority is Juventus. Locatelli wants to join Juventus, but he isn’t refusing Arsenal, he has the dream of playing Champions League football and joining Juventus because he is Italian.

“But, if they can’t find an agreement, Sassuolo would be open to accepting bids from Arsenal, it will be up to the player. So keep an eye on Arsenal, because they are just waiting they are respecting the player, but after this meeting with Juventus we will have some answers about Locatelli’s situation, Arsenal are still there and are still very interested.”