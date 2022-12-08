Arsenal is looking to take advantage of Juventus’ struggles to sign Dusan Vlahovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Gunners pursued Vlahovic when he played at Fiorentina, but he chose Juve over a move to London, which could also be the case for Milinkovic-Savic.

However, the Bianconeri are being investigated by Italian authorities and UEFA for potential capital gains crimes as well as secret payments.

The case is serious and they could be fined or banned from European competitions, which will affect their transfer plans.

Football Italia reveals this has now put Arsenal on alert and they will pounce to sign Vlahovic if Juve is hit with a serious punishment.

The Bianconeri are also favourites to sign Milinkovic-Savic and the report claims Arsenal could have the upper hand if Juve can no longer compete because of their legal troubles.

Juve FC Says

Some clubs will be delighted about our current predicament and one of them is Arsenal.

The Gunners remain one of the top competitors we have for several targets and they know we will beat them to their signature if we can compete.

Hopefully, we will successfully defend ourselves in these cases and continue to buy the best men on the market while keeping our top stars.