Arsenal idol Mesut Ozil has revealed Juventus is the only club he wishes he had played for.

The German had a remarkable career and played for teams like Real Madrid and Arsenal.

He also made a name for himself on the German national team, winning the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Ozil is considered one of the finest midfielders we have watched, and in his prime, he provided many assists for his teammates to score goals.

The ex-midfielder has now opened up on his illustrious career and revealed Juventus is his Italian love and they are the only club he wished he had played for.

The former midfielder tweeted:

Proud of my career and all the amazing clubs I've had the privilege to play for – only one club that was missing: My Italian love @juventusfc 🖤🤍 – 🎶 Juve, storia di un grande amore 🎶😁 #M10 #ForzaJuve 🇮🇹@s04 💙 | @werderbremen 💚 | @realmadrid 🤍 | @Arsenal ❤️ | @Fenerbahce… pic.twitter.com/SXtx8u78Z2 — Mesut Özil (@M10) April 5, 2024

Juve FC Says

Ozil was a world-class player and it would have been amazing to have him in our group at the prime of his career.

It is great to see that top players consider us their dream team and hopefully, some who are still active will join us soon.

We still have to spend money on good players, so the first step is to fix our financial woes.