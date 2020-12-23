Arsenal in pole position to beat Juventus to quality La Liga ace

Todofichajes says that Arsenal is looking to beat Juventus to the signature of Isco next month.

The Spaniard has been struggling to play this season, and that has opened the door for him to leave Real Madrid.

Juventus has been linked with a January move for him, but the fact that he wants to leave because of a lack of playing time might see him reject the Bianconeri.

He is now being targeted by Arsenal, who has struggled with creativity lately and the Gunners will consider a move for him in the next few days.

The report says that Madrid doesn’t want to sell him before the season ends, however, they might be forced to do so as he wants to play for Spain in the Euros next year.

Arsenal has struggled with form this season and they will want to address that next month.

They wanted to sign him last summer and Mikel Arteta has told the club that this might be the best time to finally land him.

It remains unclear if Madrid will agree to allow him to leave on loan or if they will ask for a permanent transfer.