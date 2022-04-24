Arsenal is battling Juventus for players on two fronts

Juventus and Arsenal are two of the most popular clubs in Europe, although the Bianconeri have outshined their English rivals in recent seasons.

Mikel Arteta is working hard to make them a dominant force again, and they will need to add some fine players to their squad.

Arsenal’s major problem is a lack of goal-scorers, and they are now hopeful of solving it in the next transfer window.

That could see them clash with Juventus for some players, with a new report on Tuttomercatoweb claiming both clubs want to sign Alvaro Morata and Gabriel Jesus.

Morata is currently at Juve on loan from Atletico de Madrid, and Arsenal will sign him if the Bianconeri cannot find an agreement with their Spanish counterparts to keep him permanently.

Jesus could leave Manchester City in the summer, and the Gunners want to beat the Bianconeri to his signature as well.

Juve FC Says

Morata has contributed to our team in the last two seasons, but he doesn’t have enough goals to stay.

We can keep him if it financially makes sense, otherwise, let Arsenal have him and see if he is good enough.

Jesus might want to remain in the Premier League, which will be a blow to Juve’s chance of signing him.