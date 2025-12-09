Elche’s Rodrigo Mendoza is attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe as he continues to develop into one of Spain’s most promising midfielders. Spain has a long history of producing world-class talent in this position, and Mendoza is rapidly gaining a reputation as one of the finest among the younger generation.

He has drawn comparisons to Barcelona’s Pedri, and Juventus has reportedly been monitoring the youngster for some time. The Bianconeri have deployed numerous scouts to assess his potential, and their confidence in his abilities has strengthened their determination to secure his signature.

Competition Across Europe

However, Juventus are not alone in its pursuit of Mendoza. Several other top European clubs are keeping a close eye on the midfielder, recognising his potential to make a significant impact at the highest level. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are now facing serious competition from Arsenal for his services.

The Premier League side has also been tracking Mendoza closely and believes he could play an important role if added to their squad. With substantial financial resources at their disposal, Arsenal are in a strong position to compete with Juventus and may even succeed in securing his signature in the coming weeks.

A Wide-Open Race

At present, the race for Mendoza remains open. Both Juventus and Arsenal will need to act decisively if they hope to persuade the midfielder to commit to their clubs. The youngster’s development, technical ability and vision make him a highly attractive prospect, and whichever club manages to sign him is likely to benefit from a dynamic addition to their midfield for years to come.

As the summer transfer window progresses, the competition for Mendoza is expected to intensify, with other European clubs potentially entering the fray. For now, however, Juventus and Arsenal appear to be the leading contenders in the pursuit of one of Spain’s most exciting young talents.