Arsenal are reportedly preparing to raid Juventus for two of their most highly rated attacking talents, with Dusan Vlahovic and Kenan Yildiz both on the Gunners’ radar. The Premier League side has made clear progress under Mikel Arteta this season, reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League, an improvement on their previous campaign, and they are determined to build on that momentum by strengthening their squad in key areas. Reinforcements in attack appear to be a major focus.

Vlahovic has long been admired by Arsenal, who were in the running to sign him when he left Fiorentina in 2022, only to see the Serbian opt for Juventus. Since then, the Gunners have continued to monitor his situation, believing the striker’s physicality, finishing, and ability to lead the line make him a perfect fit for the Premier League. Although he has had an up-and-down time in Turin, Vlahovic remains a proven goalscorer and is viewed by many as someone who could thrive in Arteta’s system.

With Juventus reportedly open to selling Vlahovic this summer in order to avoid losing him for free when his contract expires in 2026, Arsenal may see this as the ideal moment to strike. The striker is yet to agree to an extension in Turin, and Juventus are thought to be ready to cash in if he doesn’t commit to a new deal, especially with clubs abroad interested in acquiring his services.

However, Vlahovic is not the only player catching Arsenal’s attention. Rising star Kenan Yildiz is also believed to be a key target. The 19-year-old Turkish international has enjoyed a breakout season with the Bianconeri, showing composure, flair, and maturity well beyond his years. Juventus are reportedly building its future around him, and Yildiz’s rise has been one of the bright spots of a turbulent season for the Italian giants. That said, TuttoJuve reports that Arsenal are undeterred and could attempt an ambitious move to lure him to North London.

While Juventus are unlikely to entertain any offer for Yildiz, the club is in a more flexible position when it comes to Vlahovic. Arsenal will likely need to put forward a significant financial package to make either deal happen, but with Champions League football and a clear long-term project in place, they remain an attractive destination.

For Juventus, selling Vlahovic could bring in valuable funds to reinvest in the squad, while holding onto Yildiz is viewed as essential to their rebuild. Still, Arsenal’s interest sends a strong message about their transfer ambitions—and it won’t be a surprise to see them push hard for at least one of the two Juve stars this summer.