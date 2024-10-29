Vlahovic’s role at Juventus has remained pivotal under two different managers, showcasing his adaptability and importance to the squad. Nonetheless, Juventus reportedly wants the 24-year-old striker to agree to a pay cut before they finalise a new contract. This financial challenge comes as Juventus works to balance its budget while keeping key players like Vlahovic on board. Given his impact, the club hopes to avoid a repeat of the Chiesa situation, where their inability to secure favourable contract terms led to his premature sale at a less-than-ideal price.

As Juventus negotiates with Vlahovic, Arsenal has stayed vigilant, ready to renew their pursuit if the contract impasse continues. According to Tuttojuve, Arsenal remains in search of a top-class striker and views Vlahovic as a prime target. If Juventus fails to extend his contract or signals an openness to negotiate, Arsenal is prepared to act swiftly. Vlahovic’s profile fits the Gunners’ needs as a versatile, physical forward with proven goal-scoring ability—traits Arsenal has long sought to bolster their attack.

Securing a new deal with Vlahovic is critical for Juventus, who not only benefit from his talents on the pitch but also see him as a long-term asset. For now, Juve must weigh the financial commitment required to retain Vlahovic against the potential cost of losing him to a club like Arsenal, which is closely monitoring his situation. If Juventus manages to find common ground in negotiations, they could keep their star forward and avoid strengthening a European rival.