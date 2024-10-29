Arsenal’s interest in Dusan Vlahovic has persisted since their first attempt to sign him in 2021, and they may soon have another chance. Despite Arsenal’s efforts to secure Vlahovic in early 2022, the Serbian forward opted for Juventus, where he has since become a central figure. However, with his contract set to expire in 2026, Juventus faces a potential dilemma over his future, similar to their recent situation with Federico Chiesa, who was sold to Liverpool after a contract renewal failed.
Transfer News
