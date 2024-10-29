Arsenal’s interest in Dusan Vlahovic has persisted since their first attempt to sign him in 2021, and they may soon have another chance. Despite Arsenal’s efforts to secure Vlahovic in early 2022, the Serbian forward opted for Juventus, where he has since become a central figure. However, with his contract set to expire in 2026, Juventus faces a potential dilemma over his future, similar to their recent situation with Federico Chiesa, who was sold to Liverpool after a contract renewal failed.

Vlahovic’s role at Juventus has remained pivotal under two different managers, showcasing his adaptability and importance to the squad. Nonetheless, Juventus reportedly wants the 24-year-old striker to agree to a pay cut before they finalise a new contract. This financial challenge comes as Juventus works to balance its budget while keeping key players like Vlahovic on board. Given his impact, the club hopes to avoid a repeat of the Chiesa situation, where their inability to secure favourable contract terms led to his premature sale at a less-than-ideal price.

Dusan Vlahovic wanted by Arsenal

As Juventus negotiates with Vlahovic, Arsenal has stayed vigilant, ready to renew their pursuit if the contract impasse continues. According to Tuttojuve, Arsenal remains in search of a top-class striker and views Vlahovic as a prime target. If Juventus fails to extend his contract or signals an openness to negotiate, Arsenal is prepared to act swiftly. Vlahovic’s profile fits the Gunners’ needs as a versatile, physical forward with proven goal-scoring ability—traits Arsenal has long sought to bolster their attack.

Securing a new deal with Vlahovic is critical for Juventus, who not only benefit from his talents on the pitch but also see him as a long-term asset. For now, Juve must weigh the financial commitment required to retain Vlahovic against the potential cost of losing him to a club like Arsenal, which is closely monitoring his situation. If Juventus manages to find common ground in negotiations, they could keep their star forward and avoid strengthening a European rival.