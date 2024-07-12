Mikel Merino has been one of Spain’s heroes at Euro 2024 as La Roja bids to win the title this Sunday.

Spain has been the best team at the Euros, and they will face England in the final this weekend.

The Spaniards may not have reached the final if Merino had not scored at least one crucial goal.

He is one of the finest midfielders in La Liga, where he plays for Real Sociedad, and he is being tipped to leave this summer.

His current deal expires in 2025, and he has not yet signed an extension.

Juventus wants him to be their next signing, and they are plotting a transfer for him at the end of Euro 2024.

However, the Bianconeri are not the favourites to sign him this summer. A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Arsenal is the leading contender.

The Gunners have been in fantastic form in the Premier League over the last two seasons, and their manager is Spanish, which might help convince Merino to join him in London.

Merino has been one of the best midfielders in Europe in the last two seasons, and if we can beat Arsenal to sign him, he will do a good job for us.