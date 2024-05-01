Joshua Zirkzee remains on Juventus’ radar, but many clubs also want the Dutchman.

Zirkzee has emerged as one of the most exciting attackers in Italian football this season, with his fine form helping Bologna challenge for the Serie A title.

Thanks to the brilliant performances of their young team, the Red and Blues could play in the Champions League next season, with Zirkzee playing an important role in that success.

The striker has remained one of the finest in the Italian top flight, and Juventus considers him a must-have player.

The Bianconeri are set to sign him even if Dusan Vlahovic remains at the club, as they hope to combine them in their attack.

However, the competition for Zirkzee’s signature is tough, with Arsenal becoming the latest club to show interest, as Football Italia reveals.

The Gunners believe he is a fantastic player who would do a brilliant job for them if they were to add him to their squad.

The Premier League side lost the battle for Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus and will be eager to avoid a repeat of that as they challenge for Zirkzee.

Juve FC Says

Zirkzee has been brilliant in Serie A and seems like a player who could really improve our squad, but we will pay more now that Arsenal is competing.