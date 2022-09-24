Arsenal is preparing a double transfer assault on Juventus

Arsenal is refusing to give up on signing Dusan Vlahovic, and they could try to buy him now that he plays for Juventus.

The Gunners were the Bianconeri main competition for his signature in the last campaign, but he moved to Turin over London.

The Serbian has now emerged as one of the top players in the world, and he bangs in the goals regularly at the Allianz Stadium.

Arsenal is also doing well, having signed Gabriel Jesus, but they are not satisfied and want more firepower.

This has made them return for Vlahovic, according to a report on Calciomercato.

However, he is not the only Bianconeri player on their radar, and the report adds that Mikel Arteta also likes Fabio Miretti.

Juve FC Says

It is good to dream of signing the best players around, but Miretti and Vlahovic are important players to us, and we cannot lose them.

Neither player should be available for sale at any price because they represent the future of the club.

Instead, we should look to buy some more players from Arsenal to strengthen our team.

We are a bigger club than the Gunners now, so we should not lose our key players to the Premier League side.