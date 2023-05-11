Arsenal is ready to bid for Juventus star in the summer

Juventus faces a tough test in their bid to keep hold of Dusan Vlahovic beyond this season.

The attacker has struggled with inconsistency in the last few months and is one player the club expects more from.

Despite not being in his best shape, he is being eyed by several clubs in Europe at the moment.

One team that has refused to back down in their interest is Arsenal, with the Gunners continuing to scout the former Fiorentina man.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb says they are prepared to make an offer for his signature at the end of this season.

The English club will take advantage of any sale window they find to make their offer to land DV9.

The report adds that Juve could be open to the sale and will name their preferred price for him when a suitor makes an enquiry.

Juve FC Says

DV9 may not often score for us, but he is clearly one of the best strikers in the world, so clubs will continue to show an interest in his signature.

The Serbian has been terrific on his good days, but he has not found consistency, which could be because of our tactics.

If he joins another club that plays a more fluid attacking system, we could see him score more goals.