Michael Olise is one of the youngsters Juventus has been following over the last few months, hoping to add him to their squad at the end of the season.

The winger has been one of the most impressive players in the Premier League, and when fit, he can be unplayable.

Juventus could switch from their current 3-5-2 system to a 4-3-3 formation next season, which will impact their summer transfer plans.

With Federico Chiesa’s future also uncertain, Juventus could be in the market for a new winger, leading them to target Olise.

The Crystal Palace star has been one of the best players in his position in the Premier League, attracting interest from several other clubs.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, Arsenal is also keen on Olise, and they are willing to spend at least 60 million euros to beat Juventus to his signature.

Given Juventus’s financial constraints, Arsenal has now pulled ahead in the race for Olise.

Juve FC Says

Premier League clubs have a lot of money to spend, and we will struggle to compete against any of them who want to sign the same players we are after.