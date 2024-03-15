Martin Zubimendi is on Juventus’ radar, but it will be difficult for them to sign the Spanish midfielder.

The Bianconeri are in the market for new players to bolster their squad in the summer, and the Real Sociedad man is high on their shopping list. He played a key role as they reached the round of 16 of the Champions League this season and has attracted interest from the elites of European football.

Juve wants to do their best to win the race for his signature, and they are aware that other clubs want him. Tuttojuve reveals one big threat to their chance of signing him is Arsenal, as the Gunners are keen on adding him to their squad as soon as they can. They consider him a midfielder who complements their other options perfectly and could use their Spanish manager to lure him to London.

Juve FC Says

Arsenal is one of the best clubs in Europe now and we must be worried about their presence in the race for his signature.

We expect Zubimendi to leave Sociedad in the summer, so we have to make our intentions known now and see if he will be interested in listening to what we have to offer.