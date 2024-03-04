Arsenal’s interest in Dusan Vlahovic appears to be waning despite the Serbian striker’s exceptional form in 2024. The Gunners had initially pursued Vlahovic when he played for Fiorentina, but he ultimately chose a move to Juventus over the Premier League.

While Mikel Arteta has remained a fan of the Serbian striker, recent reports suggest that Arsenal’s interest in Vlahovic has diminished, even as he continues to impress. Earlier speculations indicated that Arsenal was considering adding him to their squad at the end of the season for a substantial fee.

However, according to a report from Bianconera News, Arsenal is shifting their attention to signing Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting Club, indicating that Vlahovic may not be the primary target for the Gunners in their search for a new striker.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has been fantastic this year, which will make it easier for us to sell him at the end of the campaign.

The Serbian has shown he can score the goals we need, and this should make us reconsider our stance on selling him, especially if we can sell the other strikers and raise funds for signing new players.