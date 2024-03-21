The transfer rumour mill continues to churn, with Arsenal emerging as the latest suitor vying for the signature of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, as reported by TuttoJuve.

At 28 years old and with his contract set to expire this summer, Rabiot’s future remains uncertain. Despite Juventus’ desire to secure his services for an extended period, the Frenchman has yet to make a decision.

While Juventus hopes for Rabiot to commit to another contract extension, financial constraints may prove to be a stumbling block.

Among the interested parties, Arsenal and Newcastle appear to be in a strong position to offer competitive wages, given the financial resources available to Premier League clubs. However, it remains to be seen whether Rabiot is enticed by the prospect of playing in England.

Ultimately, Rabiot’s decision may hinge on Juventus’ Champions League qualification prospects, which seem promising. Additionally, his contentment in Turin suggests that financial considerations may not be his sole motivation, as evidenced by his reluctance to pursue a move to Manchester United solely for monetary reasons.

As the saga unfolds, it’s clear that Rabiot’s future hangs in the balance, with various factors influencing his ultimate decision.

Juve FC Says

Additional clubs will likely express interest in Rabiot. Players of his calibre, at their prime with several years of top-level performance remaining, are rare commodities available on a free transfer.

Juventus faces a daunting challenge in convincing Rabiot to remain at the Allianz Stadium. Thus, it may be prudent for fans to begin preparing for the possibility of his departure in the upcoming summer transfer window.