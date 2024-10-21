Arsenal are reportedly monitoring the situation between Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic with great interest as the player’s future in Turin remains uncertain.

The Serbian has been the Old Lady’s main striker since his arrival from Fiorentina in January 2022. Since then, the 24-year-old has had his highs and lows, and it has been more of the same this season.

While he’s been the club’s top goal-scorer over the past couple of years, many would argue he has yet to justify his hefty transfer fee (circa 80 million euros). Moreover, the Serbian player’s contract includes a loyalty bonus that sees his wage mounting with every new campaign. He has now become the highest earner in Serie A.

Vlahovic’s net salary will also rise to 12 million euros next season, which will be the final year of his contract. Therefore, Juventus are hoping to secure an agreement with the striker’s entourage over a renewal that would, on one hand, keep him in Turin for a prolonged period of time, and on the other hand, reduce his massive wages.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if the two parties will reach an agreement. According to Sport Mediaset (via TuttoJuve), Arsenal are keeping close tabs on the situation. The Gunners are ready to pounce in case the talks between Juventus and the former Fiorentina man prove futile.

The Premier League giants boast a superb squad, but many feel they lack a genuine bomber. They have instead been relying on the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz to lead the attack.

Nevertheless, the report reveals Juventus are keen to maintain the Serbia international. And in case, they aren’t prepared to relinquish his services for anything less than 80 million euros.

This season, the Belgrade native has thus far contributed with seven goals and an assist in 10 appearances across all competitions.