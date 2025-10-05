LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between Arsenal FC and PSV at Emirates Stadium on March 12, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Arsenal scouts will be in attendance to monitor Kenan Yildiz, who will be aiming to guide Juventus towards a victory over Milan.

The Bianconeri will host their rivals at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, in one of the most exciting fixtures of the Serie A calendar.

According to Tuttosport, the Gunners have taken a special interest in this contest, as they’ll be keeping a close eye on Yildiz, as well as a rising youngster from Milan.

Arsenal will monitor Kenan Yildiz against Milan

The Turkiye international has now cemented himself as Juve’s ultimate star, as evidenced by the No.10 on the back of his shirt, as well as his newly-acquired status as vice-captain, behind Manuel Locatelli and Gleison Bremer.

The 20-year-old has been attracting interest from the Premier League since his first burst onto the scene back in 2023.

(Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

But as the source explains, Arsenal’s mission is likely destined to fail, as Juventus have long decided to keep Yildiz in Turin for as long as possible.

In fact, the Serie A giants are determined to tighten their grip on the young forward’s future by tying him down to a new and improved contract.

Damien Comolli and Co. are currently working on finding an agreement with the player’s entourage on a renewal until the summer of 2030, with an option for another year.

Juventus & Kenan Yildiz set for contract extension?

The attacker would receive a significant pay rise to help him resist EPL temptations, as Juventus are offering him a yearly salary worth €5 million, including bonuses. This would render him one of the highest earners at the club.

Nevertheless, Arsenal won’t give up easily, and they’re determined to launch an onslaught for their desired target.

In addition to Yildiz, the source claims that the Gunners will also seize the opportunity to scout young Milan left-back Davide Bartesaghi, who is expected to start due to the absence of the suspended Pervis Estupinan.