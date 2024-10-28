Following the player’s heroics in last night’s Derby d’Italia, Arsenal and Liverpool have reportedly reignited their interest in Juventus teenager Kenan Yildiz.

The Bianconeri have earmarked the Turkish attacker as their next big star, armoring him with a new and improved contract valid until 2029, while handing him the iconic number 10 jersey, once donned by the likes of Michel Platini, Roberto Baggio and his idol, Alessandro Del Piero.

However, the 19-year-old failed to produce the goods over the past few weeks, prompting Thiago Motta to drop him out of the starting lineup for last night’s big Derby d’Italia showdown against Inter. Nevertheless, this proved to be a blessing in disguise, as the youngster finally broke his duck in Serie A by coming off the bench to score a sensational brace and rescue a point for the Old Lady.

The Turkiye international has thus revived the interest of a couple of top-notch suitors. According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal and Liverpool are both keeping tabs on Yildiz.

As the source explains, the Gunners would like to bring in the Bayern Munich youth product to release some of the pressure off Bukayo Saka’s shoulders. The England international has been the main source of inspiration for the North Londoners on the flanks. And while the latter mostly operates on the right wing, Yildiz can feature on the left.

On the other hand, Liverpool are already laying plans for the future, as Mohamed Salah’s future remains up in the air due to his expiring contract.

While the source admits that Yildiz is happy with life in Turin, it remains to be seen if he and his entourage would be enticed by the Premier League lure and the lucrative contracts that come along.

The Turkish youngster signed for Juventus in 2022 after spending ten years at Bayern’s youth academy.