Arsenal loanee linked with a move to Juventus

Calciomercato says that Arsenal looks likely to terminate the loan deal of Dani Ceballos next month, and Juventus is one of the teams that he could join.

The Spaniard enjoyed a fine end to last season at the London side and he even helped them to win the FA Cup.

His form in that campaign convinced them to take him on loan for another campaign.

His second loan spell hasn’t been as good as the first and the Gunners are no longer looking forward to keeping him.

Their last two biggest league wins have come against Manchester United and Chelsea and they have both been secured without him, making it even more obvious that he probably drags the team down.

Next month will be important for him and the report says if he continues to sit on the bench, then he could ask to terminate his loan deal early.

That would open the door for a move to Juventus.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a transfer for a few midfielders recently and Ceballos might be joining them.

His poor season at Arsenal should be a concern, but he has already proven in the past that he is good and a change of environment might get him back to form.