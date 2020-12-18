Arsenal looking to offload Juventus target, asking price is revealed

Willian is a target of Juventus, according to Calciomercato and the latest news on his future from the Emirates will excite them.

The Brazilian only joined the Gunners from Chelsea in the summer after he refused to extend his stay with the West London side.

He was expected to help Arsenal build on winning the FA Cup and Community Shield, but that hasn’t happened.

The Gunners have struggled this season, and he is one of the players that have been criticized for not doing enough.

Todofichajes says that the Gunners have seen enough of the Brazilian and they are ready to cash in on him now.

It says that Arsenal is looking to trim down their squad after a poor start to the season, and Willian is set to be one of the first to leave them.

He was signed for free, but the Gunners hope to make 15m euros from his sale when he eventually leaves them.

Juventus isn’t the only team looking to sign the 32-year-old. The report says that he is also a target of Carlo Ancelotti at Everton with the Italian hoping to finally land him, having failed to do so as the manager of Real Madrid.