Arsenal have made contact with Juve’s Alvaro Morata as they look to solve their lack of options in attack.

The Old Lady moved to strike a deal to bring Dusan Vlahovic to Turin from Fiorentina this month, and that decision looks set to leave Alvaro with limited first-team opportunities.

The Serbian will be expected to walk into the first-team, with Dybala an option through the centre also as well as being able to play off the 22 year-old, while Moise Kean is also an option at CF or out wide.

There have since been reports of a potential exit for Morata, who has been linked with a new loan move away from Atletico Madrid, otherwise he will be expected to stay put until the end of the term.

Of course, it would be in our favour to offload his services in order to remove him from our wage budget, and Arsenal are now claimed to have made direct contact with the Spaniard, with AS reporting that AFC assistant Molina has spoken with the former Real Madrid and Chelsea star.

I can’t see Morata and Vlahovic lining up in the same starting XI, nor can I imagine that the 29 year-old will be chosen against certain opposition due to the tactics chosen for that fixture, so it definitely makes sense for us to be keen to find him a new club.

Arsenal’s lack of options at CF at present means they could be the ideal club, but we will wait and see if there is any traction to this, especially as his previous spell in England may have been a deterrent.

Patrick