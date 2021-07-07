Arsenal makes an offer for Juventus target

Juventus could miss out on the signing of Lyon midfielder, Houssem Aouar to Arsenal as the Gunners speed up talks in their bid to sign him.

The Frenchman has interested both clubs for the better part of a year and Arsenal has refused to give up.

While it remains unclear if Juve has a plan to make a move for him this summer, they might act too late.

This is because Le10 Sport is reporting that Arsenal has accelerated their interest in him recently.

Lyon is resigned to finally lose the midfielder whom they developed into a top star and he also seems to be ready to move for a new challenge.

The report says Arsenal have been in talks with his current club in the last few days and both parties are close to reaching an agreement.

Lyon wants around 20m to 25m euros and Arsenal has made an offer that is close to that figure.

Juventus has plans to revamp their midfield and the Bianconeri have been in talks with Sassuolo over the transfer of Manuel Locatelli.

Aouar will represent another quality signing and getting both players into their midfield will make them even stronger next season.

Aouar helped Lyon challenge for the French league title last season and he is one of the best midfielders in the competition.