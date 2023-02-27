Arsenal makes first approach for long-term Juventus target

Arsenal has been pursuing an interest in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for much of the last few months and it is now entering decision time.

The midfielder is entering the final year of his current deal at Lazio and the Biancocelesti has conceded defeat in keeping him.

That should give Juve a good chance to add him to their squad, but several other sides are interested and one suitor has already made an offer.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Arsenal has tabled a bid worth £35 million for his signature and is waiting to see if it would be enough.

Juve FC Says

SMS is a terrific midfielder who has been doing well in Serie A over the last few seasons, so we will get an accomplished player if he joins us.

However, Arsenal’s interest should worry us because Lazio would prefer to sell to a club outside Serie A and they have enough money to make the deal happen.

But if the Serbian insists he wants to move to Turin as Dusan Vlahovic did, then we will have a good chance to add him to our squad, but that does not mean we will get a better deal from his present employers.