Transfer News

Arsenal negotiating to beat Juventus to Ligue 1 ace

June 20, 2021 - 12:00 pm

Arsenal is negotiating the transfer of Houssem Aouar with Lyon as they bid to add the Frenchman to their squad.

The midfielder has emerged as one of the finest in Europe for some time now and his performances have attracted the attention of Juve and a host of other top clubs.

The Bianconeri wanted to sign him last summer, but the transfer didn’t go through and Arsenal always looked like his most likely destination.

Juve’s midfield was a weak spot for the team last season and we expect them to make some changes in that area.

Aouar remains on their radar, but it seems they may miss out on signing the Frenchman.

Todofichajes says Arsenal is back trying to sign him and they are in talks with their French counterparts to close out a deal.

The Gunners have just missed out on signing Emi Buendia and they want to land Aouar before another club signs him.

The Frenchman is valued at 60m euros, however, the report says Lyon’s failure to qualify for the Champions League has affected his market value and he could be sold for just 35m euros.

As long as the deal isn’t completed yet, Juve can still hijack the Gunners’ move for him and make him their player.

    Reply Martinn June 20, 2021 at 1:29 pm

    Let’s pounce! 35 is a bargain considering pogba is 80m according to united bwahasa!!!

