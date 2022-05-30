Morata
Arsenal offers 22m euros for Juventus attacker

May 30, 2022 - 4:30 pm

Juventus seems to have decided against keeping Alvaro Morata and he could end up in the Premier League, where Arsenal has a strong interest in his signature.

The Spanish striker has spent the last two campaigns on loan at Juve and the Bianconeri can make his transfer permanent for 35m euros.

They want that figure to be lowered, but Atletico Madrid has no interest in negotiating it down to the 15m euros Juve is offering.

This means he could be offered to other clubs and Arsenal is keen.

Todofichajes claims they consider him good enough to lead their attack and the English club is already in talks with Atleti.

They are prepared to offer their La Liga counterparts 22m euros to take the former Chelsea man back to England.

Juve FC Says

Morata doesn’t have enough goals to start our matches and he will struggle to play when Federico Chiesa returns at the start of next season.

Because of this, we can allow him to return to Atleti and invest the money for a new striker on someone much younger, like Giacomo Raspadori.

In England, Morata will probably find more success, but we need a better attacker now.

