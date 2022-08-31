While matchday is always a treat for football fans, Juventus supporters have another reason to be excited on Wednesday, aside from the encounter against Spezia at the Allianz Stadium.

Today is supposed to be the day when one of our longest-running transfer sagas reach its conclusion. Luckily it will be a happy ending.

As all major sources report, Leandro Paredes should land in Turin on Wednesday to complete his transfer from Paris Saint Germain to Juventus.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, the French champions were simultaneously in contact with another top European club who was also interested in the Argentine.

Unsurprisingly, this side happens to be Arsenal, who tried to hijack the transfer in a déjà vu scenario.

As Juventus fans would recall, the Gunners attempted to beat Juventus for the signing of Dusan Vlahovic in January by offering higher figures. They also tried to sabotage Manuel Locatelli’s arrival to Turin last summer.

But as the source explains, Paredes insisted on joining Juventus, refusing all other proposals, similarly to the Serbian bomber and the Italian midfielder.

Juve FC say

Luckily for Juventus, they have been able to rely on their charm to attract and convince some of their primary targets, giving themselves some extra leverage in the negotiations with the other clubs.

However, this strategy remains a risky one, and if the Bianconeri continue to underwhelm on the pitch, their charisma will eventually fade, prompting their transfer targets to look elsewhere.