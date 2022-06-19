For a long time, Arsenal looked like Arthur Melo’s most likely next club as Juventus look to offload the Brazilian.

He has failed to live up to expectations at the Allianz Stadium since he moved to Juve in 2020.

He has worked under two different managers at the club, and has failed to deliver the performances that made them sign him from Barcelona.

Juve is now looking to get rid of him, and Arsenal has been pursuing a transfer for the Brazilian since the January transfer window.

However, the Gunners have been cold in their approach recently, and he could now join AS Roma instead, according to Tutto Sport.

They report that the midfielder is now a target of the Giallorossi, who could agree to a swap deal with Juventus.

The Bianconeri want Nicolo Zaniolo, and Jose Mourinho is a fan of Arthur. This could help both clubs sort out a deal that sees each player swap clubs.

Juve FC Says

Arthur is certainly a player we need to offload as soon as possible, and this development is a major positive.

Having lost Paulo Dybala, Zaniolo could help us remain technically strong in attack, and Arthur could also get better with a change of club.