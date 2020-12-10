Arsenal outcast has been offered to Juventus, here is why they didn’t sign him

One of the biggest football talents that isn’t playing for their team this season is Mesut Ozil.

The German has been axed from the Arsenal team, but he remains a top player and a new report has revealed that over the years, Juventus is one of the teams that he has been offered to.

Calciomercato claims that Juve has been offered the chance to sign him on five occasions before now, but the Bianconeri had no interest in signing him, because of his high salary at Arsenal.

Juve has, over the years, signed some of Europe’s top free agents and Ozil is set to become a free agent when this season ends.

It remains unclear if the Bianconeri will move for him, but his lack of first-team football this season might affect him when he leaves the Emirates.

Ozil is just one of several midfielders that have been linked with a move to Juventus, but the German will not be signed ahead of the likes of Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli.

A January move is also possible because Arsenal is desperate to offload him, however, Juve will have to inherit his huge salary which makes the move unlikely.