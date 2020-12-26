Arsenal outcast wants to play with Juventus legend

Mesut Ozil has been sidelined at Arsenal and as the German runs down his contract, several teams will be wondering if they should give him an opportunity to play for them.

He hasn’t played for the Gunners since March, but some fans have said that he is what they need right now.

Ozil is one of the most creative players in the world and his problem at Arsenal seems to be that Mikel Arteta wants him to do more than create goals.

While being axed from the Arsenal first-team setup, the German has been bonding with his fans and the club’s fans over social media.

He recently hosted a Q&A session on his Twitter account where he told fans to ask him questions.

One fan asked him about the players that he dreamed about playing with and he named Gianluigi Buffon as one of them.

The fan asked: “Who is the one player you have always dreamed of playing with? #AskMesut”

Ozil replied: “I would say Zinedine Zidane – but that would have been difficult as we’re both No. 10

Dennis Bergkamp, Robert Pires, Ridvan Dilmen & Gigi Buffon maybe – they are also great human beings outside the pitch.”

Buffon has been a top player for several years now and he is still on the books of Juventus.

In his bid to play with the World Cup winner, perhaps, Ozil might consider a move to Juve when his contract at Arsenal expires in June.