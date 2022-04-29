Arsenal planning an enticing offer for Juventus target

Juventus and Arsenal want Udinese’s Nahuel Molina and the English club has an enticing plan to beat them to his signature.

The Argentinian is having a good season at the Serie A club and bigger sides around the continent are targeting a move for him.

Juventus wants to respond to struggling in this campaign by making a move for the 24-year-old.

Max Allegri will get the backing he needs to strengthen his team well enough to challenge for silverware next season.

Molina could bring added quality and expertise to the Juve backline, but the competition from the Gunners is serious.

Calciomercato says Arsenal wants to take advantage of Udinese’s desire to keep their on-loan defender, Pablo Mari, to sign Molina.

The report claims they will offer the Spaniard and some money in exchange for the former Boca Juniors player.

Juve FC Says

Molina will still get to choose which club he wants to play for next and that might hand Juventus the advantage.

The Bianconeri are consistently playing in the Champions League, while Arsenal hasn’t been in the competition since 2017.

This could see him choose a move to the Allianz Stadium over moving to England.