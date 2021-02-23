Arsenal planning on selling their defender – Will Juve try to land him?

Juventus had always pride themselves of boasting one of the deepest squads in Europe.

However, things have changed this season, as the Old Lady has been struggling to field eleven healthy players at times.

With Juan Cuadrado injured and Danilo suspended, Andrea Pirlo will have to improvise a new solution for the right-back position before taking on Hellas Verona on Saturday.

In order to avoid such unpleasant situations in the future, the Bianconeri management should start focusing on bolstering their squad for next season.

According to CBS (via TuttoJuve), Arsenal could be planning on selling Hector Bellerin during the next summer transfer session.

For their part, Juventus had been tracking the player since the previous summer, but eventually failed to land him.

Therefore, the Italian champions would be expected to try again for the Spaniard.

This news – if indeed true – would undoubtedly boost the Old Lady’s chances of sealing the signature of the 25-year-old.

Bellerin had left the Barcelona academy to join Arsenal in the summer of 2011.

The full-back was only 16 at the time, and had slowly built a reputation as one the most promising players in his position under the guidance of former manager Arsene Wenger.

However, the Spanish international has seen his development slowing down in the past few years.

Thus, a move away from the struggling Gunners could help the former Barcelona youngster in reviving his career.

At 25, Bellerin’s best years should be ahead of him, and what he needs the most at the moment, is a club that is willing to bet on his talent.