Competing with a Premier League club for a transfer target is one of the toughest challenges for a Serie A club, and Juventus is about to experience the harsh reality of that competition.

The Bianconeri are in the market for several new players, and most of them are attracting interest from other clubs.

One player they have been monitoring for months is Martin Zubimendi, as the Real Sociedad midfielder continues to impress as a top midfielder in European football.

Juventus needs to sign at least one new midfielder in the summer, especially with Paul Pogba facing a ban and Adrien Rabiot likely to leave the club.

They would ideally want Zubimendi to join them at the Allianz Stadium, but a report from Tuttojuve suggests that Arsenal is also keen on the midfielder.

The Gunners are actively pursuing him, and the report reveals that the Premier League club has no hesitation in triggering his release clause, which stands at 60 million euros.

This means they are poised to outbid Juventus and secure his services, as the Bianconeri cannot afford such a hefty amount of money.

Juve FC Says

Zubimendi has been one of the finest midfielders in Europe over the years and continues to deliver top performances for Sociedad.

However, we cannot activate his release clause, which means we cannot win the race for his signature.