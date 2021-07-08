Arsenal reaches agreement to sign Juventus target for 25m euros

Arsenal has beaten Juventus to the signature of Houssem Aouar after the Gunners reached an agreement with the midfielder.

The Frenchman has been interesting the Bianconeri and their English counterparts for the better part of the last year.

He could have left Lyon last summer with both clubs keen to take him away, but he eventually remained in France for one more season.

He looks set to make the jump to another top European club now and Arsenal has won the race for his signature.

Todofichajes reports that the Gunners have agreed on personal terms with him for some time now.

Reaching an agreement with Lyon is the next step and the English club is making good progress in that regard.

The report says they could close out the deal in the coming days and Mikel Arteta’s side would pay 25m euros for his signature.

Juventus needs a new midfielder and they seem to have turned all their attention to signing Manuel Locatelli this summer.

But they are struggling to agree on his transfer with Sassuolo and they would be smart to keep their other options open.

The Bianconeri is also not open to spending an enormous sum of money upfront and they might struggle to pay 25m euros for Aouar this summer.