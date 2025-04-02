Arsenal have rekindled their interest in Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, with the Serbian striker eager to regain top form in Turin to attract Premier League clubs, reports Gazzetta.it. Vlahovic, whose contract runs until 2026, faces an uncertain future following stalled negotiations with Juventus over a contract renewal. Juve considers his current €12 million annual salary unsustainable, prompting speculation about a potential summer transfer. Despite inconsistent performances since his €80 million transfer from Fiorentina in 2022, Vlahović has scored 14 goals this season, demonstrating glimpses of the clinical ability that once made him one of Europe’s most sought-after young strikers.

Juventus are prepared to sell Vlahović this summer unless he agrees to a reduced salary, with negotiations expected to reach a decisive stage very soon. The 25-year-old, a one-time third choice under coach previous manager Thiago Motta, is determined to reclaim and keep his starting position under interim manager Igor Tudor. The remaining months of the season present an opportunity for him to prove his worth and attract further interest. A strong finish to the campaign could reinforce Arsenal’s interest, as they seek to strengthen their attacking options amid Gabriel Jesus’ struggles—he has scored just four league goals this term.

Juventus have reportedly lowered their asking price for Vlahovic to €40-45 million, making him an attractive option for potential suitors. According to the same report, Arsenal faces competition from Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Chelsea. Newcastle’s pursuit of Vlahovic may depend on the potential departure of Alexander Isak, while Manchester United are looking for a proven goalscorer to support Bruno Fernandes. Vlahovic’s physical presence and hold-up play make him well-suited to the Premier League, although Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain remain possible contenders should they seek attacking reinforcements.

Vlahovic’s immediate priority is getting back to form at Juventus, combining personal redemption with efforts to increase his market appeal. For Arsenal, he represents a calculated risk—an elite-level striker available at a reduced price, with the potential to transform their attacking threat. As the summer transfer window approaches, his performances in the coming months could ignite a bidding war, with Juventus keen to reinvest and several top European clubs competing for his signature.